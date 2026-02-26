Israel and India formalized a series of agreements on Thursday aimed at strengthening strategic, economic, and technological ties between the two nations.

During an event attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials signed 16 memoranda of understanding covering multiple sectors.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar signed agreements focusing on agriculture, innovation, and technology, including the use of civilian drones, satellite data, irrigation and fertilization management, pest control, greenhouse crops, and knowledge transfer in advanced farming techniques.

A research and innovation center in India dedicated to agriculture was also established, which will facilitate instructor training, expert exchanges, and academic collaborations.

Modi’s visit carried both symbolic and diplomatic significance. The Indian Prime Minister toured the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial with Netanyahu, including a visit to the Hall of Names and a commemorative ceremony honoring Holocaust victims.

In parallel, Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Modi to the presidential residence, where the two leaders planted an oak tree to symbolize friendship and shared growth.

Herzog later highlighted India’s central role in the Middle East’s future and praised the potential of the Abraham Accords to broaden regional cooperation. Modi reciprocated by inviting Herzog for an official visit to India, underscoring centuries-old Jewish-Indian ties.

The agreements also cover economic, security, and diplomatic collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the nations.

India has already implemented Israeli agricultural solutions, achieving significant results, and the talks emphasized continued cooperation in technology, water management, trade, higher education, and security.