Israel and Syria set to hold first senior-level talks since Al-Sharaa's Washington visit

Senior Israeli and Syrian officials are scheduled to meet Monday and Tuesday in Washington for talks mediated by US envoy Tom Barrack, i24NEWS has confirmed. This will mark the first such high-level meeting since Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Sharaa’s visit to Washington.

The Israeli delegation will be led by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Roman Goffman, along with a senior member of the National Security Council. The Syrian side will be represented by the Syrian Foreign Minister, while US envoy Tom Barrack will attend on behalf of the United States.

Previous i24NEWS reporting has noted that broader Israeli-Syrian negotiations have progressed significantly. Discussions are reportedly focused on security arrangements and coordination, reflecting ongoing diplomatic engagement that precedes this week’s scheduled senior-level talks.

The meetings will cover concrete steps for cooperation and ways to manage ongoing regional tensions. No final agreements are expected at this stage, and outcomes will depend on follow-up consultations after the talks.

The upcoming sessions follow months of diplomatic activity aimed at improving communications between Israel and Syria. Officials emphasize that the talks are exploratory and intended to set frameworks for future dialogue on regional security and cooperation.

It remains unclear how quickly any formal agreements could be reached. Both sides are expected to continue consultations in the coming weeks to evaluate progress and determine the next steps in the diplomatic process.