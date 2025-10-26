Israel arrests three Turks indicted for smuggling weapons into Israel

The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment case on Sunday against three Turkish citizens for weapons offenses and infiltration into Israel after they were deported. One of them was also accused of attempting to provide means to carry out a terror attack.

According to the indictment, last July Oktay Asci suggested to Rahman Gokyer — both defendants in the case — to take part in a gun smuggling network to Israel.

According to the details, this is how it would operate: Turkish individuals would maintain contact with an Iranian arms dealer, the guns would be transported to Jordan and smuggled into Israel by laborers entering through the Jordanian border.

Rahman Gokayer's role was to receive the guns, hold onto them, and transfer them to other parties — as well as to collect the money from the deals.

For this role, he was promised payment in the amount of one million dollars. Oktay is accused of collecting a package containing a gun, hiding it in sand piles near his apartment in Bat Yam, later transferring the package to his home, and subsequently handing it over to another person.

Last month, the defendants Rahman Gokayer and Oktay Asci, together with others, made an agreement to infiltrate Israel from Jordan in order to operate the network. The two flew from Turkey to Saudi Arabia, and from there to Jordan, and agreed to smuggle three pistols. Due to a disagreement, the import of the pistols was not carried out.

Later that month, on September 19th, the two crossed the border fence with Jordan near Kibbutz Sha’ar HaGolan, south of the Sea of Galilee, together with two other infiltrators, and were caught by IDF forces before they crossed the security fence.