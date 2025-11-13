A dramatic shift may be underway in Israel’s strategic defense policy as officials in Jerusalem confirm to i24NEWS that Israel considers a gradual reduction of US military aid. The annual aid package stands at $3.8 billion, almost all of which is directed toward purchases from the American defense industry.

This development ties in with an extraordinary statement made by the Prime Minister this morning in an interview with Australian television, in which he said that he wants to see a much more independent defense industry. He also noted that, as prime minister back in 1996, he initiated the process of ending US financial aid to Israel, a process that eventually led to its full termination.

This shift in Netanyahu’s outlook is also one of the lessons Israel has drawn from the war in Gaza and from its dependence on the US particularly evident in the Biden administration’s arms embargo.

But there is also a political and diplomatic element here, a nod to President Trump and to growing factions within the Republican Party calling to put an end to US military aid to Israel.

A well-informed source told i24NEWS, “This is very dramatic and is worrying everyone here.”

Another source close to the Prime Minister confirmed, “We passed on civilian aid in 1996 and might pass on military aid in 2026. Israel and America are partners. An alliance like no other fighting on the front lines for civilization.”

Thursday afternoon, the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Major General (res.) Amir Baram, held a working meeting with the Senior Assistant to the US Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Daniel Zimmerman. The Ministry spokesman did not respond to i24NEWS's question whether the issue of reducing military aid came up in the conversation.

Adv. Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and Vice President & General Counsel, Republicans Overseas Inc. commended, "Israel should wean itself from American military aid altogether - perhaps gradually, but completely - and transition to a purely commercial relationship with the United States. We buy certain weapons systems and we sell them intelligence, avionics upgrades, defense technology, and other innovations. The current proposal for a 20-year agreement with increased aid only deepens Israel's dependency and strengthens the leverage Washington has over Israeli decision-making. True sovereignty and true partnership require Israel to stand on its own feet. The 'America First' elements in the proposed deal are conceptually a step in the right direction, but they don't go far enough. Israel needs to become a fully independent strategic partner - not a long-term aid recipient, no matter how the assistance is packaged or justified."