Israel's Defense Minister reveals Iranian funding Hamas' plan to destroy Israel

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has unveiled for the first time direct evidence of Iran's support for Hamas' plan to destroy Israel.

During a visit to the intelligence unit on Sunday, Katz presented transcripts of conversations obtained from the tunnels of senior Hamas leaders in Gaza, showing a clear connection between Iran and key Hamas figures Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif.

The intercepted documents reveal that Sinwar and Deif demanded $500 million from the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The funds were requested to further Hamas' campaign against Israel and its struggle against the United States. Despite Iran’s difficult economic situation, the head of the Palestinian branch of the Revolutionary Guards, Izadi, agreed to the request, emphasizing that Iran would continue to provide financial support to Hamas because the fight against Israel and the US is Tehran's top priority.

Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense

In his remarks, Katz asserted that this new intelligence provides unequivocal proof that Iran remains the primary sponsor of Hamas and continues to fund terrorism across the region. He emphasized that Iran’s commitment to its goals, even in the face of domestic economic hardships, underscores its dedication to destabilizing the region and pushing forward its agenda of confronting Israel and the West.

"This is clear evidence that Iran is the head of the snake, continuing its support for terrorism and its proxies across the Middle East," Katz stated. "From Gaza and Lebanon to Syria, Judea and Samaria, and even Yemen, Iran’s destructive influence is being felt. Despite their denials, these documents prove that Iran remains heavily involved in financing and supporting terror groups."

Katz reiterated Israel’s commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and vowed that Israel would continue its operations to strike Iran’s proxies and dismantle its axis of evil in the region.