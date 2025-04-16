EXCLUSIVE: Israel secures 6-month delay in Hague Court proceedings

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has agreed to postpone proceedings in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, following Israeli objections regarding procedural violations and a lack of transparency.

As a result, Israel will now have until January 12, 2026, to respond to South Africa’s claims—pushing the deadline back by six months from the original July 2025 date.

According to i24NEWS legal commentator Avishai Grinzaig, the court determined that South Africa’s attempt to present evidence without allowing Israel access to it was a serious breach of legal norms. The ICJ ruled that witness identities and evidence cannot be concealed from the defendant state, reinforcing the principle of due process.

Two Western diplomats told i24NEWS that South Africa attempted to submit evidence accusing Israel of genocide, without giving Israel access to review the materials. Israel subsequently filed a series of formal objections, claiming South Africa was violating court procedures and international legal standards.

AP Photo/Patrick Post

Initially, South Africa was required to submit its evidence by October 2024, but due to the procedural objections, that submission was delayed and is now expected to be filed by mid-April 2025. The ICJ has since postponed the entire schedule, granting Israel more time to prepare its legal response.

This case is being heard at the International Court of Justice, which deals with disputes between states, and is separate from the International Criminal Court (ICC), where a separate decision is awaited on Israel’s appeal against potential arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.