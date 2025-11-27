Israel continues striking Hezbollah targets on one year mark of ceasefire with Lebanon

Since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on November 27th of 2024, IDF troops have been operating in Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding.

On Thursday, the one-year mark of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries, local media reported Israeli airstrikes targeting the areas of Mahmoudiya, Reyhan, and Iqlim in southern Lebanon. The IDF later confirmed these reports.

"The IDF is operating in accordance with the ceasefire understandings against Hezbollah’s attempts to rebuild and rearm and is acting with force to remove any threat to Israeli civilians," the IDF said in a statement.

Aside from the current operations in the Har Dov region in Lebanon, throughout the past year, troops have carried out approximately 1,200 targeted activities, completing dozens of preemptive operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, thwarting spying attempts, and diminishing Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

During these operations, the troops located dozens of military structures used by terrorists to carry out actions against IDF troops, weapons storage facilities, missile launch sites, missile launchers, and observation and firing positions.

As part of the effort to enforce the understandings, IDF troops led by the Northern Command, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force and guided by the Intelligence Directorate, eliminated more than 370 terrorists affiliated with Hezbollah, with Hamas, and with various other Palestinian terrorist organizations.