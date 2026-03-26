“Israel supported us- now we stand with them,” says Ugandan army chief

The head of Uganda’s armed forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has voiced strong support for Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Iran, even suggesting his country could become involved militarily if the war escalates.

In a series of social media posts, Kainerugaba called for a swift end to the fighting while warning that any effort to destroy Israel could trigger Ugandan intervention “on Israel’s side.” He said the Uganda People’s Defence Force stands ready to act if needed and claimed he had offered assistance to both the United States and Israel.

Some of his more striking remarks—including a now-deleted post asserting Ugandan forces could “take Tehran in 72 hours without bombing”—drew skepticism and raised questions about the seriousness of the proposal.

Kainerugaba also framed his position as rooted in historical ties, noting Israel’s past support for Uganda in the 1980s and 1990s. He reiterated Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, while condemning attacks against it.

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The comments come against the backdrop of longstanding relations between the two countries, dating back in part to the 1976 Entebbe operation, when Israeli forces rescued hostages at Uganda’s main airport.

In a symbolic gesture, Kainerugaba recently proposed building a monument at the site in honor of Yoni Netanyahu, the Israeli officer killed during the mission, though the Ugandan government has not officially confirmed the plan.