Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces

At least 12 people were killed on Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, in the deadliest escalation since the end of the 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The IDF confirmed that the strikes targeted Hezbollah’s elite “Radwan Force,” responsible for cross-border operations against Israel.

Lebanon’s Bekaa Governor Bachir Khodr confirmed the death toll to Reuters, stating that seven of the deceased were Syrian nationals working in agriculture.

A Lebanese security source added that five of the fatalities were Hezbollah fighters.

According to the IDF, the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted precision strikes on military compounds used to train Hezbollah operatives in weapons use and combat tactics.

The targeted infrastructure reportedly supported the reconstitution of the “Radwan Force,” a Hezbollah unit previously disrupted during Israel’s Operation “Northern Arrows” in 2024.

“These compounds served as terror training grounds—used by the Radwan Force to prepare for attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers,” the IDF stated. “They represent a direct violation of past understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a significant threat to our national security.”

The military added that the operation was guided by intelligence gathered by Israel’s Intelligence Directorate and Northern Command.

The “Radwan Force” was the operational arm behind Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” strategy, which aimed to launch surprise incursions into Israeli territory. Despite the elimination of its commanders last year, Israeli defense officials say the group has made efforts to rebuild its operational infrastructure in Lebanon’s interior.

“The IDF will continue to dismantle Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure and prevent the reestablishment of its offensive capabilities,” the military said.