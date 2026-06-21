The Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, completed an official visit to Israel this week, during which he and Israeli Navy Commander Vice Admiral Eyal Harel agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and establish new mechanisms between the two navies.

During the visit, Kataras toured the Israeli Navy base in Haifa, where he was received with an honor guard and was introduced to a range of operational capabilities including missile vessels, submarines, and the elite Shayetet 13 Naval Commando unit in Atlit. The two commanders also conducted an aerial tour of northern Israel, where Harel presented the security challenges facing the sector.

Kataras received in-depth briefings on lessons learned during the war, the current strategic and intelligence situation, and the Israeli Navy's force development plans. The visit also included a tour of communities near the Gaza Strip.

Professional discussions between the commanders focused on evolving security challenges in both nearby and distant maritime arenas, with particular emphasis on freedom of navigation, regional stability, and maritime security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Israeli-Greek security cooperation is a partnership that has grown significantly in recent years as both sides acknowledge the need to develop a joint response to shared growing threats in the region.