Israeli Defense Minister Gallant: Israel will respond to Iran soon, lethally and precisely | LIVE BLOG
Meanwhile, IDF forces continue targeted operations against terrorist infrastructure and Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon
Netanyahu opposes unilateral ceasefire with Hezbollah in call with French President Macron
UN envoy warns of escalating military tensions in the Middle East during security council meeting
Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, addressed the Security Council, stating, "The military escalation in the Middle East continues to intensify, and there is a significant risk that it could spiral out of control."
Israeli policeman killed in attack near Yavne, one month before wedding
Staff Sergeant Adir Kadosh, 33, died from his injuries following a terrorist attack near Yavne, Israel. The incident occurred Tuesday morning, when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Kadosh's patrol car.
🚨 Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel
Hezbollah claims to have shot down Israeli drone
Hezbollah said it had successfully shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in Lebanese skies overnight. The terrorist organization also claimed responsibility for rocket attacks on "Tel Aviv suburbs" on Monday.
DM Gallant: "The response to Iran is imminent, it will be precise and lethal"
At a meeting with members of the right-wing Gvura (Forum of Heroism), which brings together families of hostages, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel "will respond soon" to Iran's massive ballistic missile attack two weeks ago. "It will be a precise and lethal response," he added.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Al Jazeera he had "received American assurances" that Israeli strikes in Beirut would be reduced.