Israeli Defense Ministry Chief visits India to deepen strategic and defense cooperation

Israel's Defense Ministry Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, led an official defense delegation to India this week, holding a series of high-level meetings aimed at expanding bilateral defense and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, Baram met with India's Defense Minister, Defense Secretary, Chief of Defense Staff and other senior officials from the Indian Ministry of Defence. The discussions focused on strengthening strategic ties, advancing joint defense initiatives and exploring new opportunities for industrial collaboration.

The visit is part of Israel's broader effort to expand defense exports and deepen strategic partnerships across Asia. According to the Defense Ministry, strengthening defense cooperation serves multiple objectives, including supporting the IDF's force build-up, enhancing Israel's diplomatic standing and bolstering the country's defense industry and economy.

Baram described India as one of Israel's most important strategic partners and said the growing relationship extends beyond security interests.

"India is a key strategic partner of the State of Israel," Baram said. "This important visit reflects the great importance that both countries attach to expanding their growing defense and industrial alliance, as well as the depth of the bond between our two nations."

He added that the partnership is rooted in shared values, mutual trust and cultural ties, which continue to drive joint projects and long-term cooperation.

The visit underscores the increasingly close defense relationship between Israel and India, one of the largest markets for Israeli defense technology and a key partner in regional security cooperation.