Israeli FM Sa'ar: 'Peace with Lebanon is achievable' if Hezbollah's influence ends

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Monday that Israel remains committed to achieving a peace and normalization agreement with Lebanon, arguing that such an outcome is possible if security along the two countries' shared border is guaranteed.

Speaking to a parliamentary caucus promoting peace between Israel and Lebanon, led by Knesset member Akram Hasson, Sa'ar said Israel's objective is to establish normal relations with its northern neighbor while ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens.

"Our goal is to achieve peace and normalization with Lebanon, and we can accomplish this. The condition is the security of our border and our citizens. The way forward is through ending the Iranian occupation of Lebanon via Hezbollah," Sa'ar said.

The foreign minister argued that both Israel and Lebanon have a shared interest in normalization but said Hezbollah remains the primary obstacle.

"The problem is Hezbollah and the Iranian occupation it represents. Unfortunately, Lebanon is de facto under Iranian occupation through Hezbollah, which is a branch of Iran," he said.

Sa'ar also accused Hezbollah of dragging Lebanon into conflict with Israel at Tehran's direction, saying the group launched attacks against Israel "against the will and interests of the Lebanese people as well as the Lebanese government," while acting on instructions from Iran.

His remarks come as discussions over the future of Israel-Lebanon relations continue to hinge on security along the northern border and Hezbollah's role and influence within Lebanon.