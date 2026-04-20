Israeli foreign minister warns of surge in attacks on diplomats worldwide

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned of a significant rise in attacks and attempted attacks against Israeli diplomats and missions worldwide, blaming Iran and a resurgence of antisemitism. Speaking at a memorial ceremony for fallen members of Israel’s foreign service, he said Israeli representatives abroad have been “on the front lines, more than ever” since the October 7, 2023, attacks.

Katz said that “those who represent Israel in the world are exposed to the evil spirit of anti-Semitism, which is rearing its head again in a worrying and ugly way,” adding that diplomats are facing growing risks as part of a broader campaign against the country.

According to the minister, “Over the past two and a half years, about 30 attacks and attempted attacks have been carried out against our embassies and diplomats around the world.” He added that since the start of what he referred to as Operation “Roaring Lion,” Israel has been confronting this trend with increased intensity.

Katz directly accused Iran of orchestrating efforts to target Israeli personnel abroad, saying, “The Iranian terrorist regime has tried and is trying to harm Israel, as well as its representatives around the world,” and added that Tehran “is spreading chaos and terror throughout the world.”

Foreign Ministry

He cited specific incidents, including two alleged attempts in the United Arab Emirates to target Israeli personnel, one involving an explosive drone and another involving a separate cell. He also referred to recent developments in other countries, saying there was “an attack near the mission in Turkey and a threat to the embassy in London, Great Britain” in recent weeks.

“The wave of terrorist attacks and attempted terrorist attacks constitutes another escalation in the campaign being waged against us,” Katz said, adding that it has “no comparable scope in relation to any other conflict or war waged in the world between countries.” He said Israel would continue to respond to threats against its diplomatic network as part of broader security efforts.