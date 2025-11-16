Israeli Minister: Turkey poses 'greatest threat' to Israel

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, warned in an interview with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation that Turkey currently represents “the greatest threat to the State of Israel.”

He specifically criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for pursuing “a very aggressive foreign policy” in the region.

Chikli pointed to Turkey’s growing military presence in northern Syria, including the construction of bases supporting jihadist forces led by al-Julani, as a direct security concern for Israel. “Israel must realize that evil will come from the north,” he said, emphasizing the strategic risks posed by Ankara’s activities and influence.

The minister urged Israel to strengthen its political and economic ties with regional partners, highlighting Cyprus, Greece, and Italy as key allies.

He called for enhanced cooperation across the Eastern Mediterranean to counter regional threats and bolster Israel’s security and economic interests.

On defense matters, Chikli reaffirmed Israel’s opposition to selling F-35 fighter jets to countries in the region, stating that such deals could only be considered if linked to broader normalization agreements with Israel.

He also spoke on Israel’s firm stance on Palestinian statehood, saying that the creation of a new Palestinian state would not be accepted as part of any potential normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.