Israeli tourist rescued after kidnapping in Nigeria

An Israeli tourist, who was kidnapped on April 3 in Taraba State in northeastern Nigeria, has been successfully rescued by Nigerian security forces.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed its involvement in the operation, which was carried out peacefully, according to reports from the Nigerian military.

The rescue operation, announced by Nigerian army spokesman Oni Olobunda last weekend, was made possible through precise intelligence provided by village chiefs and youth leaders from surrounding communities, particularly in the Kofai Ahmadu, Apako, and Chanchangi areas.

Olobunda emphasized that the coordinated effort led to the victim's recovery, noting that the captors had abandoned the Israeli and that the operation was executed without any gunfire.

However, the operation sparked a dispute between Nigerian security forces. The Taraba police command initially issued a statement claiming credit for the rescue, stating that the Israeli tourist had been abducted despite being accompanied by a military escort. The military quickly contested these claims, calling them “misleading” and confirming that the Israeli tourist had been alone in his vehicle at the time of his abduction.

“The Israeli was alone, without a military escort or driver, when he was kidnapped,” the army clarified, contradicting the police’s earlier statements.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed its active role in the operation, stating that the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria and the Department for Israelis Abroad took charge of rescuing the citizen. However, Israeli authorities have refrained from disclosing further details, including the identity of the tourist or the specific circumstances surrounding the kidnapping, likely to ensure his privacy and safety.