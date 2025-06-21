Karmiel resident dies of cardiac arrest while running to shelter during missile attack

Recommended -

The Karmiel Municipality announced on Friday evening the death of Yelena Zhdovsky, 51, a city resident who suffered cardiac arrest shortly after entering a public shelter during a heavy rocket barrage earlier in the afternoon.

Mayor Moshe Koninsky visited the family, accompanied by the municipal welfare team.

The municipality stated that the family is receiving professional support, which will continue in the coming days. For now, the family has asked to avoid contact with the media.

The midday Iranian barrage included 23 missiles launched toward multiple areas across the country, leaving 21 people injured—three of them in serious condition.