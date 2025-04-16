Katz walks back announcement on Gaza aid: "no humanitarian assistance at this stage"

After initially signaling a potential resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz clarified Wednesday that no such aid will be allowed in at this stage, reaffirming that Israel’s current policy is to use aid restrictions as a tool to pressure Hamas.

Katz stated that his earlier remarks had been misinterpreted and criticized members of the Knesset who, he claimed, deliberately misused his announcement.

“As I mentioned in my statement, Israel's policy is clear — no humanitarian aid is about to enter Gaza,” he said. According to the Defense Minister, aid restrictions are "one of the main tools" being used to weaken Hamas's grip on the population, alongside military and diplomatic measures.

Earlier in the day, Katz had presented a future-oriented framework for resuming aid through civilian companies, ensuring that food and medical supplies would bypass Hamas. But he emphasized that such mechanisms are not yet in place and that immediate aid delivery is not under consideration.

Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense

Katz added that Israel’s primary objectives remain the release of all hostages and the defeat of Hamas, and that current pressure — including halting aid — is meant to fracture Hamas’s control and increase tensions between the group and Gaza’s civilian population. He also noted Egypt’s evolving stance, saying Cairo has for the first time made Hamas’s disarmament and Gaza’s demilitarization a precondition for any comprehensive deal.

The Defense Minister’s evolving position drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum. Far-right ministers like Itamar Ben Gvir and Avigdor Liberman slammed the idea of renewing aid under any form, while the Hostage Families Forum dismissed Katz’s statements as "empty promises" and called his plan an "illusion."

“They promised the gates of hell would open,” said the Forum. “In practice, preparations are quietly being made to resume humanitarian aid… It is time to put an end to false promises. The only viable solution is the immediate release of all hostages as part of an agreement, even if it means ending the war.”