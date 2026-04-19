Milei affirms Argentina's support for Israel and US in the war against Iran

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Argentine President Javier Milei announced the first-ever direct flight route between Israel and Argentina.

The announcement, made during Milei’s fifth visit to Jerusalem, serves as the centerpiece of a rapidly deepening alliance between the two nations, aiming to bridge the geographical gap between the Middle East and Latin America. Operated by El Al, the new route is backed by a government support mechanism designed to ensure economic feasibility and long-term aviation continuity, even amidst the current regional volatility.

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that the direct connection would bring the friendship between the two countries closer than ever, expanding cooperation across technology, security, and tourism.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich noted that the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen Israel's strategic connections with international markets during a critical period, while Transportation Minister Miri Regev described the "open skies" policy as a national mission to ensure Israel remains connected to the world’s most vital hubs.

Beyond the aviation breakthrough, the visit cemented a "moral alliance" in the fight against global instability.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised President Milei’s decision to designate the IRGC and the Quds Force as terrorist organizations, stating that Argentina now provides a distinct moral dimension to global foreign policy.

This sentiment was echoed in the signing of two historic Memoranda of Understanding: a comprehensive counter-terrorism framework and a joint initiative for artificial intelligence research and supercomputing infrastructure.

Netanyahu announced that Milei would be the first foreign leader in history to light a torch during Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.

President Milei later mentioned the strategic necessity of the alliance by linking modern security cooperation to Argentina's own history with state-sponsored terrorism. He reaffirmed his administration's "firm support" for the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime, citing the legal determinations made by Argentine courts regarding the bombings of the AMIA and the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, "to this day we continue to seek justice."

Milei characterized these historical attacks as being directly instigated by the Islamic Republic, framing Argentina's current foreign policy shift as a continued pursuit of accountability.