Netanyahu: An agreement with Syria is possible, but we will stand by our principles

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel is open to reaching an agreement with Syria, but only under conditions that preserve Israel’s security interests.

His remarks came during a visit to Sheba–Tel Hashomer Medical Center, where he met with reserve soldiers from Brigade 55 injured in the recent clash in Syria.

Netanyahu praised the wounded soldiers for their actions, calling them “IDF heroes,” and emphasized Israel’s determination to secure its borders in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

He said Israel remains committed to preventing hostile forces from entrenching themselves near the northern frontier and to protecting both Israeli communities and the country’s Druze partners.

The prime minister outlined what Israel expects from Damascus, including the establishment of a demilitarized buffer zone stretching from the Syrian capital toward Mount Hermon. He stressed that Israel currently holds key territories to safeguard its citizens and will not compromise on essential security demands.

“With good will and understanding, an agreement can be reached with the Syrians,” Netanyahu said. “But we will stand by our principles in any case.”

His comments mark one of the clearest signals yet that Jerusalem sees potential diplomatic movement with Syria, provided its core security red lines are upheld.