Netanyahu backs US naval blockade on Strait of Hormuz following 'explosion in the negotiations'

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed that military operations will continue, while voicing strong support for US President Donald Trump and his decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu highlighted what he described as “unprecedented” coordination between Israel and the United States, including daily communication with senior American officials.

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He also revealed a recent conversation with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who briefed him on the status of negotiations with Tehran. Netanyahu claimed talks broke down due to Iran violating commitments, particularly regarding maritime navigation. According to him, Washington is now demanding the dismantling of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and a long-term halt to nuclear enrichment.

On the ground, Netanyahu said Israeli forces remain actively engaged, especially in southern Lebanon around Bint Jbeil, where operations aim to expand a “security zone” to reduce threats such as infiltrations and rocket fire. He praised the efforts of both regular troops and reservists involved in the fighting.

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Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, Netanyahu drew a stark comparison between past and present, warning that Iran’s nuclear ambitions pose an existential threat. He argued that Israel now has the capability to defend itself, stating that the country’s military strength ensures “there will be no new Holocaust.”