Netanyahu drops West Bank annexation from agenda due to UAE pressure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed away from putting West Bank annexation on the government’s agenda after the United Arab Emirates warned that any such move would cross a “red line” and threaten the Abraham Accords.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will instead address the deteriorating security situation in the territory as international attention turns toward possible recognition of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

According to Israeli officials, the Emirates pressed Netanyahu to abandon plans to discuss applying sovereignty to large parts of the West Bank, warning that annexation would jeopardize the normalization agreement reached in 2020.

A senior Emirati official said the Accords would be “seriously undermined” if Israel pursued unilateral steps. The warning came just a day after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to annex 82 percent of the territory, remarks that drew a sharp rebuke from Abu Dhabi.

Defense officials have described the West Bank as being in an explosive state, citing economic crisis and political instability, even as military operations have led to a temporary drop in attacks. They cautioned ministers that the region could “instantly erupt” if the government pushed ahead with annexation.

The pressure from the UAE adds to wider regional unease over Netanyahu’s recent comments about a “Greater Israel.”

In an interview with i24NEWS, he suggested sympathy for the idea of including not only the West Bank but also areas of Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Syria. That prompted strong protests from Amman and Doha and a public statement of anger from Cairo. Following weeks of diplomatic lobbying, Netanyahu later issued a clarification in English saying Israel had no territorial claims against its Arab neighbors. Egyptian and Jordanian leaders privately described the shift as a “diplomatic success,” though tensions remain strained by the war in Gaza and the unresolved future of the West Bank.