Netanyahu meets Kushner and Witkoff in Washington ahead of Trump talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed near Washington late Tuesday night, launching a diplomatic visit expected to focus heavily on Iran and broader regional security challenges.

The Israeli leader is set to meet US President Trump in the coming days.

Netanyahu’s first engagement upon arrival was a briefing at Blair House with White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who updated him on the opening phase of renewed U.S.-Iran contacts that began last Friday. The discussions are part of Washington’s latest effort to explore a diplomatic path forward with Tehran.

Speaking briefly after disembarking, Netanyahu declined to say whether he would back any potential agreement between the United States and Iran.

However, before leaving Israel, he made clear that Iran would dominate the agenda. “We will discuss Gaza and the regional situation, but first and foremost, Iran,” he said, adding that he plans to lay out what he views as the core principles necessary for any negotiation aimed at ensuring long-term security in the Middle East.

President Trump struck a blunt tone in recent remarks, warning Iran of serious consequences if diplomacy fails. “I think they’d be foolish not to reach an agreement,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, noting that a “huge fleet” is currently moving toward the region.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2021346935991685158 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Referring to past military action, he added that the U.S. had already destroyed an Iranian nuclear facility and suggested further strikes remain an option, underscoring the high stakes surrounding Netanyahu’s visit and the broader negotiations with Tehran.