Netanyahu secretly traveled to UAE and met with President MBZ during war against Iran

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Wednesday evening that Netanyahu previously conducted a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates for a direct meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The unannounced diplomatic mission took place during the ongoing military activities of Operation Roaring Lion against Iran.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister’s Office described the meeting as a "historic breakthrough" in bilateral relations between Israel and the UAE.

While the specific nature of the agreements was not disclosed, the visit signals a strengthening of ties between the two nations despite the current regional security situation.

This is a developing story