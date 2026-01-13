Release of Israeli from Venezuelan prison: new details revealed

Yaakov Harari, a 72-year-old Israeli-Argentine citizen, has returned to Israel after being released from a Venezuelan prison, more than a year after his detention under difficult and reportedly harsh conditions.

Harari, held alongside other local and foreign prisoners, reportedly faced limited access to medical care and had no proper legal process during his imprisonment.

Due to the lack of formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Venezuela, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated Harari’s care and eventual release through the Israeli Embassy in Colombia, as well as via diplomatic contacts in friendly countries.

The ministry maintained regular contact with Harari and his family, even sending photographs of his grandson to provide moral support during his detention.

The case involved intensive diplomatic efforts, with Israel activating political and international channels to secure his release. Gal Hirsch, the Coordinator for Prisoners of War and Missing Persons in the Prime Minister’s Office, played a key role in coordinating with foreign governments throughout the process.

Harari was informed of his release last night, prompting celebrations among his family. He was flown on a direct flight to Rome, where Israeli embassy officials provided escort and assistance, before continuing on to Israel.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Harari and his daughters, Yael and Ya’ara. The family expressed their gratitude to the Israeli government, Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Jewish community in Caracas, and all those who worked tirelessly for Harari’s return.

Netanyahu congratulated the family and wished Harari a speedy recovery, praising the efforts of the Foreign Ministry, Mossad, and Gal Hirsch. He also thanked the governments of the United States, Germany, Austria, and Italy for their assistance in facilitating Harari’s safe return.

Harari’s release marks the conclusion of a prolonged and complex diplomatic effort amid ongoing tensions between Venezuela and Western nations, highlighting the critical role of international cooperation in securing the freedom of detained citizens abroad.