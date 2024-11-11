The Knesset Labor and Social Affairs Committee convened on Monday to discuss support for survivors of the Nova Festival, following the recent suicide of Shiral Golan, a victim of the October 7 massacre.

During the session, relatives and survivors shared harrowing testimonies, exposing significant gaps in the care and support provided to those affected.

“I thought she would recover, but she locked herself in her pain and couldn't get out. I didn't have the tools to help her,” lamented Yafa Golan, Shiral’s mother. Her brother, Eyal, expressed his frustration with the system, stating that survivors have been “left alone to face the bureaucracy of the national insurance.”

Survivor Aviad Iwan delivered a poignant account of his struggles, revealing, “I almost became the next suicide case. I found myself fighting against the bureaucracy. Why do I have to tell my story from the beginning to every representative?”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In response to these powerful testimonies, the Ministry of Health assured attendees that measures are being taken to prevent further tragedies. The National Insurance Institute reported that an initial aid package of NIS 17,000 had been provided to survivors, alongside an “anxiety” protocol that offers up to 36 therapy sessions.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Finance Ministry announced that it is finalizing an agreement based on recommendations published in July, which will allocate a budget of one billion shekels to support victims, with a quarter of that amount designated for 2024.

During the meeting, MPs emphasized the urgency of the situation. MP Karin Elharrar proposed the establishment of a dedicated team to address critical cases, while MP Ofer Cassif highlighted the broader mental health crisis, attributing it to “budget cuts and privatizations.”

As many survivors of the festival massacre, which resulted in over 360 deaths, continue to grapple with severe trauma.