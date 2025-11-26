Olmert: Strike on Iran was brilliant, but underground nuclear sites hit by US

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert offered an in-depth assessment of Israel’s recent military operations, judicial challenges, and regional security in an interview on 'On the Record' with Ariel Oseran on i24NEWS.

Reflecting on the 2025 strike on Iranian facilities, Olmert described the operation as “brilliant and courageous,” but clarified that the underground nuclear sites were targeted by the United States, rather than Israel.

He contrasted this with Israel’s 2007 strike on a Syrian nuclear reactor, which he called a “completely unilateral and decisive operation” aimed at eliminating an imminent threat to Israeli security.

Olmert used the platform to provide a candid analysis of Israel’s current political and legal situation. Addressing the international arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he said he “very strongly” hopes they will be annulled.

He stressed, however, that acknowledging wrongdoing does not equate to endorsing claims of deliberate policies of genocide or war crimes during Israel’s military campaigns. “We may have committed crimes, and I have said so. This cannot be ignored,” Olmert said, adding, “But there was no policy of genocide, no policy of war crimes. These accusations of a deliberate agenda are unfounded.”

According to Olmert, Israel faces a more pressing legal and moral challenge from ongoing daily violence in the West Bank. He warned that extremist attacks occurring “under the eyes of the police and the army” could constitute war crimes and might draw Israel before the International Criminal Court faster than the incidents in Gaza. Olmert called on the Israeli state to take urgent measures to restore law and order in the territories and ensure that security forces prevent and respond to such crimes. “We know these crimes exist; they must be stopped,” he said, framing it as both a moral obligation and a necessity for Israel’s international standing.

The former prime minister also reflected on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, cautioning that it represents a first step rather than a permanent solution. While supporting Israel’s efforts to dismantle Hamas infrastructure, he emphasized that Gaza is not part of Israel and that the territory must ultimately be managed by Palestinians with international oversight. He praised past Israeli military operations that targeted Hamas, noting that the bulk of the organization’s capabilities had been significantly degraded, though some tunnels and weapons remain.

Olmert revisited Israel’s past military engagements, including the Second Lebanon War, under his leadership, and ongoing enforcement of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. He highlighted that Israel’s prior approach successfully prevented attacks from Hezbollah for nearly two decades and praised the role of international forces, particularly European contingents, in maintaining stability along the northern border. Reflecting on contemporary operations against Hezbollah, he described them as “legitimate and appropriate,” while stressing the importance of discreet coordination with the Lebanese government to prevent escalation.

Turning to diplomacy, Olmert emphasized the missed opportunities for peace with the Palestinian Authority. He recalled the Annapolis talks and the generous offers Israel presented, lamenting that a lack of engagement over the past 15 years contributed to the tragic events of October 7, 2025. Olmert urged both Israeli and Palestinian leaders to pursue renewed negotiations, arguing that continued military confrontation and occupation are not sustainable long-term strategies.

The interview also touched on Israel’s broader regional strategy and international perception. Olmert defended his earlier critiques of Israeli policies in Gaza, saying that speaking out has helped provide a more balanced perspective internationally, countering narratives that portray the state as committing deliberate atrocities.

Overall, Olmert’s remarks provided a rare combination of military, political, and legal insight from a former prime minister, highlighting the complexity of Israel’s security challenges, regional diplomacy, and the moral responsibilities of its leadership.