Despite reported progress, U.S. ammo shipment to Israel remains on hold - WH official

A senior White House official said Washington reaffirmed its commitment to supplying weapons to Israel, with the exception of one shipment of heavy ammunition that remains "under review."

The U.S. and Israel expect to coordinate a strategic dialogue meeting soon.

It is also said that the U.S. was in contact with Egypt and Qatar on Wednesday about negotiating a hostage deal.

Additionally, according to the source, the U.S. believes that Iran has not been in the process of developing a nuclear device, but has taken provocative steps recently.

The official is also said to have stated that nobody wants a conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Earlier Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said there was "significant progress" in the talks around the arms holdup. He had previously met with the U.S. top security officials during his visit to Washington.