Pro-Palestinian protest in Greece prevents Israelis from disembarking ferry

Recommended -

A group of Israeli travelers found themselves stranded aboard a ferry in the Greek port of Syros on Tuesday, as a large-scale pro-Palestinian protest unfolded at the dock, sparking safety concerns and preventing them from stepping ashore.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1947613541814390851 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The ferry, which had departed from Tel Aviv on Sunday and made a stop in Rhodes before reaching Syros, was scheduled to allow passengers off the vessel between noon and 6:00 p.m.

But those plans were abruptly halted when demonstrators gathered at the port, reportedly blocking access and prompting Greek authorities to keep the travelers onboard for their own protection.

According to Israeli media outlets, the protest created a tense atmosphere, leading to a delay in disembarkation and raising questions about the safety of Israeli tourists abroad during times of heightened political sensitivity. Some passengers reportedly reacted by waving Israeli flags from the deck and chanting patriotic slogans, including "Am Yisrael Chai," a common expression of Jewish resilience and unity.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar contacted his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, urging the Greek government to take steps to resolve the situation and ensure the safety and freedom of movement for Israeli nationals in the country.

While the incident concluded without any injuries or arrests, it adds to a growing list of politically charged disruptions involving Israeli citizens overseas amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Greek authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the protest or potential changes to port security protocols in response.