Report: future attack on Iran discussed during Netanyahu–Trump talks

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the option of another military confrontation with Iran during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, Axios reported, citing multiple U.S. officials briefed on the meeting.

According to the report, Netanyahu warned that Iran could work to restore damaged nuclear and missile capabilities following the recent conflict, arguing that additional military action might be needed if those efforts advance.

Trump publicly maintained that the U.S. would prevent Iran from reviving its nuclear program, while also leaving the door open to a negotiated agreement with Tehran.

Axios reported that U.S. officials see any future strikes as contingent on concrete evidence of Iranian rearmament, a standard that could prove difficult to define and agree upon. The discussions did not produce any specific plans or timelines for military action.

The report also noted that Netanyahu shared Israeli concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile program and Hezbollah’s weapons buildup in Lebanon. Iranian leaders pushed back against the threats, warning of serious retaliation and urging Washington to return to diplomacy.

Axios added that both sides are wary of unintended escalation, particularly amid military drills and heightened regional tensions. The meeting also touched on Gaza, with Netanyahu agreeing to advance the next phase of the ceasefire, while Trump signaled support for Israel if Hamas fails to comply.