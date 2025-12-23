Report: Israel offers limited aid to Syrian Druze while steering clear of war

Israel is maintaining a policy of limited and carefully calibrated support for Druze fighters in southern Syria, providing non-lethal assistance and financial aid while deliberately avoiding direct military involvement that could further entangle it in the Syrian conflict, according to multiple sources.

Druze officials in Syria and a former senior Israeli official said the Israel Defense Forces have continued to conduct airdrops of non-offensive equipment, including bulletproof vests and medical supplies, to Druze militias operating in the south of the country.

In parallel, Israel is reportedly providing monthly stipends of between $100 and $200 to roughly 3,000 Druze fighters. Two Druze officials confirmed the payments, which are intended to sustain a local force capable of counterbalancing the authority of the Syrian government as Damascus seeks to reassert control over the country.

The Washington Post, which first reported the details, said it spoke with more than two dozen current and former Israeli and Western officials, government advisers, and Druze military and political figures in Syria, Israel, and Lebanon.

According to those sources, Israel’s approach reflects a mix of pragmatism and distrust toward Ahmed al-Sharaa, a key figure in Syria’s current leadership whose past links to an al-Qaeda-affiliated organization continue to raise concerns in Jerusalem.

In recent months, however, Israel has reportedly scaled back its military pressure on Syria and reduced its support for Druze forces in order to allow diplomatic efforts to proceed. Following a highly symbolic meeting between former US president Donald Trump and Sharaa in May, Israeli and Druze officials said Israel halted weapons deliveries to Druze militias in August. Internal discussions about transforming Druze forces into an auxiliary group aligned directly with Israel were also shelved, due to divisions within the Druze community and fears of deeper Israeli involvement in Syria.

An Israeli official stressed that Israel’s actions remain defensive and limited. “We intervene only when absolutely necessary and remain committed to the security of minorities, but there is no question of deploying commandos or organizing militias by proxy,” the official said, adding that the approach is deliberately “carefully calibrated.”

The official also noted that the US administration favors a negotiated political solution.

Several sources said Israeli decision-makers increasingly recognize that Syria’s Druze community is internally divided and does not uniformly support the position of spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri, who has openly called for breaking ties with Damascus with Israeli backing. This fragmentation has reinforced Israel’s cautious posture, balancing tactical assistance with a wait-and-see approach as Syria’s internal power dynamics continue to evolve.