Report: Russia facilitates de-escalation talks between Iran, Israel

According to Amwaj.media, Iran and Israel have recently engaged in secret, indirect communications aimed at reducing regional tensions and preventing further escalation.

The discussions, carried out through a “mutual intermediary” widely believed to be Russia, do not amount to a formal agreement or ceasefire, but rather a temporary effort to manage hostilities.

The exchanges reportedly followed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s request to convey a message indicating that Tel Aviv does not seek to escalate military conflict.

Iran, while not formally recognizing Israel or the message, responded conditionally through the same channel, signaling a willingness to refrain from initiating strikes without committing to broader coordination.

Ali Larijani, Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, is said to have played a central role in the communications with Russia, rather than Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Larijani reportedly conveyed Tehran’s position to Russian officials, emphasizing that Israel was not directly involved in the talks.

The timing of these exchanges coincides with Netanyahu’s upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on December 29, where he is expected to seek American support for potential military operations targeting Iran. The communications also come amid Iranian criticism of Russia’s historical handling of nuclear negotiations, highlighting the delicate and cautious nature of Moscow’s mediation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s involvement appears to serve multiple strategic purposes: preserving Moscow’s influence in the Levant, mediating between Israel and Syria’s new administration, and maintaining a foothold in the region without direct engagement in potential hostilities.

Analysts note that facilitating de-escalation allows Russia to protect its interests while minimizing risk and potential blame from either side.

While officials from neither Iran nor Israel have publicly confirmed the exchanges, observers say the indirect talks represent a pragmatic step to avoid immediate conflict. However, some in Tehran warn that even an informal “no first strike” understanding could limit Iran’s strategic options if Israel escalates operations in Lebanon or against Iranian allies.