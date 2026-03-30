Shin Bet uncovers a Hamas-directed terror cell in the West Bank operated from Turkey

Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, says it has uncovered a Hamas-linked terror infrastructure operating in the West Bank that was directed by an operative based in Turkey.

According to the Shin Bet, the network was run by Mahmoud Radwan, a Hamas operative released in a prisoner exchange deal and deported to Turkey in January 2025. Radwan had previously been serving a prison sentence in Israel since 2001 for involvement in the murder of Yossi Alfasi.

Investigators say Radwan recruited two residents of the village of Azzun in the West Bank, identified as Raif Shalev and Nasser Salim, to carry out military activity on his behalf.

During interrogations, the Shin Bet said it emerged that Radwan met the two suspects in December 2025 at a restaurant in Turkey, where he outlined what it described as ongoing operational activity both from abroad and within the West Bank.

Radwan told the recruits he was in contact with individuals in the West Bank, expressed his desire for “martyrdom,” and encouraged them to take part in his activities, which they allegedly agreed to join. The Shin Bet also said Radwan noted that deportees’ activities were monitored by Turkish security services.

Indictments have recently been filed against the suspects.