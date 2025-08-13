South Sudan denies reports of Gaza resettlement talks with Israel

Recommended -

South Sudan’s government on Wednesday formally denied claims that it is engaged in discussions with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza on its territory, calling the reports “baseless” and “untrue.”

The statement, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that the allegations “do not reflect the official position or policy” of the country.

They urged media outlets to “verify their information through official channels before publication” in order to avoid spreading unfounded rumors.

The denial comes after several international news agencies, including the Associated Press, reported that Israel has been in contact with certain African states notably South Sudan, to explore options for temporarily or permanently relocating Palestinians from Gaza.

These reports suggested that such a move could form part of a wider resettlement plan in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Independent since 2011, South Sudan has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel, which was one of the first countries to recognize its sovereignty.

Ties between the two nations have included cooperation in areas such as agriculture, water management, and security. However, they emphasized that no talks or negotiations have taken place regarding the resettlement of Palestinians, a matter it described as highly sensitive given its implications for both regional geopolitics and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.