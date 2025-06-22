Stranded abroad: tourists seek escape routes as Israel-Iran war shuts down air travel

Recommended -

As the war between Israel and Iran intensifies, thousands of tourists and foreign nationals remain stranded in Israel, facing limited and risky options to leave the country.

With Israeli airspace closed, land routes have become the only remaining paths to safety—though they come with serious dangers.

"It’s been nine days, and many tourists still haven’t found a way out,” says Déborah Benayoun, a French national. For many, the process has become a grueling “obstacle course.”

The French Foreign Ministry has advised citizens to exit via land into Egypt or Jordan and then fly from airports in Amman or Sharm el-Sheikh. However, Benayoun warns, “These are not safe places either.”

Emergency Efforts Underway

France is currently organizing two repatriation flights from Amman, prioritizing vulnerable groups such as the sick, those needing urgent medical care, and unaccompanied minors. A total of 350 seats are being made available.

Private tour operators have also stepped in, offering evacuations via Egypt. Buses are transporting travelers from Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Netanya to Sharm el-Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the Israeli shipping company Mano Lines managed to evacuate nearly 2,000 citizens by sea last week, docking in Ashdod.

Still, all routes and operations remain in flux. “Everything is subject to change depending on the recommendations of the Home Front Command,” Benayoun stresses, underlining the rapidly shifting situation on the ground.

Simultaneously, British Airways canceled all flights between London and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar this Sunday, following the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. All flights from Heathrow to Dubai and Doha were canceled for the day. The airline also diverted a Dubai-bound plane to Zurich last night. Flight BA109 turned back after reaching Saudi Arabia.