Survivors of 1992 Buenos Aires embassy bombing visit Israel

A delegation of twelve survivors of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires is visiting Israel at the invitation of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, in a trip organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sa'ar received the group and presented each member with a certificate of recognition for their contribution to Israel and to preserving the memory of the attack. The visit follows Sa'ar's own trip to Argentina last November, during which he met with several of the survivors and extended the invitation.

All twelve members of the delegation were local Argentine employees of the Israeli Foreign Ministry at the time of the bombing. Some were wounded in the explosion; all lost colleagues and close friends. On March 17, 1992, a suicide car bomb struck the embassy in Buenos Aires, bringing down the entire building, killing 29 people, among them Israeli diplomats, local staff, and civilians, and wounding hundreds more.

Israel holds Iran and Hezbollah responsible for planning and carrying out the attack. During the meeting, Sa'ar thanked the survivors for their decades of testimony and their efforts to keep the memory of the attack alive.

The visit comes amid renewed legal momentum in Argentina. Since President Javier Milei took office, Buenos Aires has elevated the fight against Iranian-linked terrorism to a central foreign policy priority. The Argentine Congress amended its penal code to permit trials in absentia, and in April 2024 a federal appeals court classified the embassy bombing as a crime against humanity not subject to statutes of limitations and formally established that Iran had issued the operational order for the attack, opening the door to potential prosecutions of senior Iranian officials and Hezbollah figures.