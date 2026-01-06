Syria open to Israeli liaison office in Damascus, source tells i24NEWS

Damascus is open to an American-backed initiative to deepen Syrian-U.S. relations and establish a joint security-military operations room aimed at stabilizing southern Syria and dismantling outlaw militias, a Syrian source close to President Ahmed al-Shara told i24NEWS.

According to the source, Syria also does not object to Israel opening a liaison office in Damascus, provided it does not carry diplomatic status.

Such a move would mark an unprecedented step in Israeli-Syrian engagement after decades of hostility, signaling a potential shift toward limited but direct coordination.

The source further revealed that Israel has urgently asked Washington to delay finalizing a separate security agreement between Syria and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) until Jerusalem concludes its own security arrangement with Damascus.

Israel is believed to be seeking leverage in negotiations by capitalizing on ongoing tensions between the Syrian government and the SDF, as well as unrest involving the Druze community in Sweida.

These developments follow a U.S.-brokered meeting in Paris between senior Israeli and Syrian officials. In a statement, the U.S. State Department said the talks were held under American auspices and were enabled by President Donald J. Trump’s leadership in the Middle East. Discussions focused on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, Israel’s security, and shared prosperity for both nations.

As part of the understandings reached in Paris, Israel and Syria reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing lasting security and stability arrangements. The two sides agreed to establish a joint fusion mechanism, a dedicated communication cell, to enable continuous coordination on intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and potential commercial opportunities, all under U.S. supervision.

According to the joint statement, the mechanism is intended to provide a platform for addressing disputes quickly and preventing misunderstandings. Washington welcomed the steps, saying it remains committed to supporting their implementation as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East.

The statement concluded that the understandings reflect the spirit of the Paris meeting and the determination of both sides to “turn a new page” in their relations, laying the groundwork for greater stability and prosperity for future generations.