The new head of Shin Bet imposes the term Judea-Samaria instead of West Bank

The new Shin Bet director, David Zini, marked his inauguration with a symbolic gesture filled with political significance, demanding that agents of the internal security service stop using the term "West Bank" and henceforth refer exclusively to "Judea and Samaria," according to a report by i24NEWS’s Hebrew-language channel.

At an initial meeting with the agency’s regional coordinators, one of them mentioned an operation carried out "in the West Bank." Zini immediately interrupted him: "What is this West Bank? From now on, you erase that term from your vocabulary; there is only Judea-Samaria."

According to several participants, the message from the new head of the Shin Bet was clear: he does not intend to follow the line of his predecessors and aims to set his own vision, more rooted in the Israeli national and historical narrative.

A few hours earlier, David Zini had met President Isaac Herzog, to whom he reaffirmed his commitment to national unity and the values of the State of Israel. "We will act with loyalty to this people, this state, and all its components, with a sense of a shared mission for the security of Israel and its citizens," he declared.

Evoking security challenges and internal tensions, Zini added, "My prayer is that a year of curses will end and a year of blessings will begin, for our wounded, our captives who will return safe and sound, and the bereaved families. With God's help, may peace return to our home."

This stance on terminology marks a symbolic turning point. The expression Judea and Samaria, used by the Israeli right and official institutions, reflects the historical and biblical vision of the territories, whereas West Bank remains the term used in diplomatic language and by the international community.

By adopting such a stance from his very first days as head of the Shin Bet, Zini is shaping his mandate with an assertive, identity-based approach to Israel’s security mission.