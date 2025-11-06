US to establish military base in Damascus to monitor the Israel-Syria agreement

The United States is preparing to deploy a military presence at an airbase near Damascus as part of efforts to support a potential security agreement between Syria and Israel, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter to Reuters.

If confirmed, the deployment would mark the first direct U.S. military presence in the Syrian capital and signal a notable shift in the regional balance of power following the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year.

Assad, who governed Syria for more than two decades, had been a close ally of Iran.

The base, located on the outskirts of Damascus with access routes to southern Syria, is expected to serve as a hub for monitoring and logistics related to a proposed non-aggression pact between Syria and Israel. The agreement, still under negotiation, would create a demilitarized zone along the southern border as part of broader efforts to stabilize Syria after years of civil war.

Officials familiar with the discussions said the U.S. decision reflects confidence in Syria’s current leadership under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has sought to reduce the country’s dependence on Iran and improve relations with Western and Arab nations. A senior Western diplomat described the plan as a historic development, noting that “for the first time in decades, Syria is working with the United States on a framework that includes Israel.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet al-Sharaa at the White House on Monday in what would be the first visit by a Syrian head of state to Washington. The meeting is expected to finalize details of the security agreement and clarify the role of any U.S. forces in its enforcement.

Sources to Reuters said U.S. military planners have conducted reconnaissance missions at the Damascus airbase over recent months, confirming that the runway and infrastructure are ready for use. Discussions with Syrian officials have focused on using the facility for logistics, surveillance, refueling, humanitarian support, and coordination connected to the security pact, while Syria would maintain sovereign control over the site. U.S. C-130 transport aircraft have already landed at the base for testing, and local guards reported regular American flights in recent weeks.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the planned deployment, citing operational security, though a U.S. official said Washington continuously evaluates its presence in Syria to defeat ISIS and support regional stability. Analysts note that the Damascus plan reflects a broader U.S. strategy of embedding small, cooperative forces in the region to monitor ceasefires and agreements, similar to missions currently in Lebanon and Israel.