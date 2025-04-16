U.S. condemns extension of Albanese’s UN mandate, citing anti-Israel bias

The United States has renewed its condemnation of Francesca Albanese’s role as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, following the controversial decision by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to extend her mandate for another three years.

In a statement released Tuesday, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations stated: “The United States continues to strongly denounce Francesca Albanese’s tenure… The Human Rights Council’s (HRC) support for Ms. Albanese offers yet another example of why President Trump ordered the United States to cease all participation in the HRC.”

The statement further criticized Albanese’s conduct, saying her actions “make clear the United Nations tolerates antisemitic hatred, bias against Israel, and the legitimization of terrorism.”

Albanese, an Italian academic and human rights lawyer, was appointed to the position in 2022. Her tenure has been marred by repeated accusations of antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric, beginning with unearthed 2022 social media posts in which she claimed the “Jewish lobby” controls U.S. foreign policy. While she later defended the remarks as “mischaracterized,” criticism has only intensified.

The UNHRC’s 47-member council voted to renew Albanese’s mandate despite efforts by Israel, Hungary, and Argentina to block her reappointment. Israel has consistently accused Albanese of lacking neutrality, citing not only her past remarks but also her public statements following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terrorist assault, in which over 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage. Albanese called the attack an act that must be understood in “context” and described it as a response to Israeli “aggression.”

Since then, her rhetoric has escalated. She has accused Israel of committing genocide, compared the Israeli government to Nazi Germany’s “Third Reich,” and even likened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler—remarks that have drawn harsh rebuke from Israeli officials, Jewish organizations, and Western governments.

Albanese’s reappointment also comes amid growing scrutiny of the UN Human Rights Council, which the Trump administration withdrew from in 2018 over its perceived anti-Israel bias. Critics say the continued support for figures like Albanese undermines the council’s credibility and reinforces longstanding accusations of institutional antisemitism within parts of the UN system.

Organizations such as the World Jewish Congress and the Combat Antisemitism Movement have called on the U.S. to take further action, including potential sanctions against Albanese. Despite mounting criticism, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights approved her extended term earlier this month, ensuring her continued presence in the role through at least 2028.