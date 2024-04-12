U.S. embassy in Israel restricts staff's travels amid fear of Iranian attack

The United State embassy in Israel announced it is restricting government employees and their families from personal travels outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva areas.

The measure has been imposed due to threat of Iranian attack on Israel.

The restriction is said to last until further notice.

Both Israel and the U.S. are predicting an Iranian attack in retaliation for the strike at its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Washington expects an attack by Tehran not to be big enough to draw the U.S. into war, The Times of Israel reported on Friday citing a U.S. official.