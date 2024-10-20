U.S. reportedly sends message to Iran: “stop the attacks for a ceasefire”

The United States has reportedly conveyed a message to Iran, urging pro-Iranian groups to cease their attacks on Israel as a prerequisite for a potential ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.

This information was highlighted in a report by the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida.

According to the report, the U.S. emphasized that halting missile launches and assaults by Iranian-backed factions could pave the way for Israel to agree to a ceasefire. The potential for negotiations hinges on a diplomatic formula aimed at restoring calm to the region.

In its communication, the U.S. also suggested that Iran consider evacuating certain military and security installations belonging to the Revolutionary Guards and Basij forces. This step is seen as a means to minimize Israeli attacks on those sites, thereby potentially resolving the current hostilities.

The United States has made it clear that while it supports Israel’s right to defend itself, it will not participate directly in any military actions against Iran. Instead, U.S. involvement will depend on reaching an understanding regarding Israel's response to Iranian provocations. Additionally, the U.S. has reiterated its commitment to defend Israel alongside its international and regional allies.

Moreover, the U.S. indicated that a successful diplomatic resolution to “stop the killing and calm the region” could lead to discussions about the possibility of returning to the nuclear deal that had previously defined U.S.-Iran relations.