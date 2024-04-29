U.S. says 5 IDF units committed human rights abuse before Oct.7

The United States State Department determined that five Israeli security units committed "gross violations of human rights" prior to the outbreak of the war with Hamas, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday.

Washington is still deciding whether to restrict military assistance to one of the units - reportedly, ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda battalion. The other four “have effectively remediated these violations,” noted Patel.

“We continue to be in consultations and engagements with the Government of Israel. They have submitted additional information as it pertains to that unit, and we’re continuing to have those conversations,” he added.

“All of these were incidents much before October 7, and none took place in Gaza."

Israel told the U.S. in recent weeks about previously undisclosed actions troops took and Washington is reviewing those actions to examine whether they are sufficient enough to hold off restricting aid.

Under the Leahy Law, the U.S. cannot provide assistance to foreign security units, credibly implicated in human rights abuses.