UN peacekeepers injured in drone strike in southern Lebanon

A convoy from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), transporting newly deployed peacekeepers to the southern part of the country, was caught in a drone strike near Sidon.

According to an official UNIFIL statement, five peacekeepers sustained minor injuries in the attack.

They received on-site treatment from the Lebanese Red Cross and are expected to return to their duty stations shortly. Additionally, the Lebanese army reported that three of its soldiers were injured at a nearby checkpoint.

Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP

In response to the incident, UNIFIL issued a strong appeal to all parties involved in the conflict, reminding them of their obligation to avoid actions that endanger peacekeepers or civilians. The organization emphasized that disputes should be resolved through negotiation rather than violence.