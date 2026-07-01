US military action against Iran ‘back on table’ if talks fail

The United States is actively preparing for the possibility of military action against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, according to a source familiar with the matter, as indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue in Doha.

While President Donald Trump has kept the diplomatic track alive for now, the source told i24NEWS that the US Department of Defense is seriously planning for a return to the military option should the talks fail to produce an agreement the president can present as a success.

The military contingency has also been a key topic in recent discussions between senior US and Israeli officials, the source said, underscoring the close coordination between the two allies as negotiations continue.

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz hinted at such a scenario earlier this week. Although his remarks focused largely on the possibility of an Israeli strike against Iran, Katz also suggested that renewed military action could be triggered by a US determination that diplomacy has reached a dead end.

Trump has recently discussed military planning with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine. The source told i24NEWS that Israel has been closely involved in those deliberations.

The renewed focus on military planning comes as US and Iranian officials pursue indirect negotiations aimed at implementing the recently signed memorandum of understanding, with both sides seeking to resolve outstanding disputes over sanctions relief, frozen Iranian assets and broader security issues.

Despite the ongoing talks, officials acknowledge that significant gaps remain, raising the prospect that Washington could again consider military action if diplomacy collapses.