Victory against Hamas paves way for hostage rescue, says Netanyahu

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a Shin Bet facility in southern Israel on Sunday, where he met with the acting head of the Shin Bet, referred to as "S.", the acting deputy head, senior management, and employees of the internal security agency.

During the visit, Netanyahu received an intelligence briefing covering Shin Bet operations across multiple arenas, including covert activities in the Gaza Strip, efforts to recover hostages—both living and deceased—as well as successful attempts to thwart Iranian espionage within Israel.

He was also presented with advanced technological tools developed by the agency and used during the ongoing conflict.

Addressing Shin Bet staff, Netanyahu said,"We have removed two deadly, immediate threats to our existence. You've done a very, very good job targeting and countering them—both offensively and defensively—breaking new ground. I just saw the technology; I was truly impressed."

The prime minister went on to describe what he called "new opportunities" following what he termed a victory in Gaza: "First of all, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue and defeat Hamas—I believe we will succeed in both. But beyond that, broad regional possibilities have opened up, most of which you are partners in."

He concluded with a message of appreciation: "I want to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel for your role in ensuring the eternity of Israel—no less and no more."

The acting head of the Shin Bet emphasized the agency’s success in thwarting Iranian attempts to carry out operations in Israel, stating that Iran’s efforts were met with complete failure. According to him, since the beginning of the year, the Shin Bet has prevented around 770 significant attacks, averaging two major threats foiled each day during the ongoing campaign.

He credited these results to the agency’s continuous intelligence and operational work, as well as close collaboration with other branches of Israel’s security establishment. He specifically praised the IDF and the Mossad for their offensive actions and acknowledged the thousands of Shin Bet employees whose efforts have denied Israel’s enemies any operational success within the country.