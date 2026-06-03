'We can disagree in the morning, go back to friends in the afternoon:' Netanyahu responds to tense Trump call

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that despite reports of a tense and profanity-laced phone call with US President Trump, the two leaders continue to maintain close coordination and mutual respect.

Addressing claims that Trump told him during a private conversation, “You’re f****** crazy,” Netanyahu declined to go into details but confirmed that disagreements occasionally arise in their discussions. “I am not going to get into details over our conversations,” he said. “We’ve always found a way. We have so many agreements. We agree on the main thing.”

Netanyahu said Trump is “the best friend Israel has ever had,” adding that their working relationship is defined by both personal rapport and strategic alignment. “We can disagree in the morning and in the afternoon go back to being friends,” he said, adding that the two speak “every two days.”

“The United States and Israel have common goals,” he said, arguing that Israel remains “the Americans’ only true partner” in the region.

On Iran, Netanyahu stated “Israel has never been so strong and Iran has never been weaker,” attributing this shift to joint pressure from Israel and the United States. He also warned that Tehran should be careful in its regional actions, saying the Islamic Republic “knows that President Trump said there would be a response.”

Netanyahu described Iran’s position as increasingly constrained, a “tactical game” in which pressure is mounting. “The siege is very effective,” he said, adding that military options remain on the table depending on Tehran’s decisions. He further argued that any future agreement must ensure Iran cannot retain enriched nuclear material, insisting on intrusive inspections and removal of nuclear stockpiles.

Netanyahu said Israel has already dealt significant blows to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and said “20 senior nuclear scientists” had been eliminated.

Turning to Lebanon, Netanyahu discussed ongoing tensions with Hezbollah, stating that Israel’s position is that the group must be dismantled and disarmed. He said he had discussed the situation with Trump, adding that there is “an understanding” that Hezbollah’s military presence in Lebanon is unacceptable.

Regarding reported Israeli strikes in the region and the fragile security environment, Netanyahu said Israel continues to respond to rocket fire and threats against its civilians, framing operations as “surgical strikes” against militant leadership rather than broader escalation.

He also dismissed criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron over Israel’s military posture, saying, “The escalation was created by Hezbollah. I will not stop defending my people just to receive positive coverage in the global media.”

Asked again about Trump’s alleged remark that he would be “in jail” without him, Netanyahu again avoided confirming the exchange directly but pointed to Trump’s public criticism of his legal situation. “He has been very vocal about the absurdity of this fake trial I am going through,” he said, without elaborating further or addressing the question of a pardon.