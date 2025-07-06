'We want cooperation with Israel' Hebron leaders write letter to Netanyahu

Recommended -

Five prominent tribal leaders from the West Bank city of Hebron have submitted a letter to Israeli officials offering full recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and proposing a peaceful breakaway from the Palestinian Authority to form an autonomous “Emirate of Hebron.”

The initiative, led by Sheikh Wadee’ al-Jaabari—head of Hebron’s most influential clan—outlines a plan for cooperation with Israel, economic development, and eventual integration into the Abraham Accords framework.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the letter, which was addressed to Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat and is intended for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We want coexistence,” said Sheikh Jaabari, speaking from his family’s ceremonial tent in Hebron, the largest Palestinian city in the West Bank. “We want cooperation with Israel.”

The sheikhs’ letter calls for mutual recognition between Israel and the proposed Hebron Emirate. They commit to “zero tolerance” for terrorism, and reject the policies of the Palestinian Authority, accusing it of corruption and incentivizing violence through payments to convicted attackers.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1941717537819066587 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The document explicitly states that “The Emirate of Hebron shall recognize the State of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people,” marking a significant ideological departure from the Palestinian Authority’s long-standing refusal to do so. In return, the sheikhs request recognition of the Hebron Emirate as the representative body for Arab residents of the district.

While the concept of Palestinian self-rule outside the framework of the Palestinian Authority is not new, this proposal is the most explicit and pro-Israel initiative yet from within the Palestinian community. It rejects the Oslo Accords as having failed to deliver peace or prosperity, and instead calls for a new model built around local leadership and integration.

The proposal also includes a request for a phased employment agreement, starting with the admission of 1,000 Hebron workers into Israel, with the goal of increasing that number to 50,000. Palestinian work permits in Israel were drastically reduced after the October 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, leaving many families economically stranded. The sheikhs argue that such employment could both stabilize the local economy and reinforce nonviolent cooperation.

Barkat has reportedly hosted the Hebron leaders more than a dozen times since February and is expected to present their letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu. The proposal has not yet been formally addressed by the Israeli government.

Though the letter reflects the views of Hebron’s traditional clans, it does not represent the official position of the Palestinian Authority, which continues to oppose normalization efforts outside the framework of a negotiated two-state solution.

Still, the letter signals a growing divide between grassroots Palestinian leadership and the established political institutions that have dominated since the 1990s. It also reflects a possible shift in regional dynamics, as more Arab voices call for pragmatic, local-level alternatives to the stalled peace process.