Lapid discusses Iran nuclear threat with Macron

French president reiterates that Israel's security is of the utmost importance to him

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid conducted a lengthy phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday evening.

According to Israel's Foreign Ministry, the conversation focused on regional challenges, including the ongoing talks concerning Iran's nuclear program and Israel's demands to ramp up the pressure on its regional foe.

Israel's top diplomat congratulated Macron on the commencement of France's turn at the helm of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The ministry added that "Macron reiterated his commitment to Israel's security and stressed the importance of the warm relations between Israel and France."

This discussion comes after Lapid visited Paris a month and a half ago as part of a tour of Europe to discuss the Iranian nuclear threat.