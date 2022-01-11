Israel hopes for no Iran deal, but 'cannot say it formally'

Rafowicz says world powers 'want an agreement at any price, and the Iranians know it very well'

On Monday, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the country would not be bound by any potential agreement emerging from the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Col. (Res.) Olivier Rafowicz, a senior security and military consultant, spoke with i24NEWS on the premier’s remarks, and how they could impact the ongoing Vienna talks.

“First of all, Israel is not part of the negotiation process - we are outside. At the same time, we are also inside, but not inside formally,” the expert said.

“We are inside (the negotiations due to) the fact that we are actually giving our input to different parts of the negotiation process in order to make some impacts… on the output.”

Rafowicz explained how Bennett’s remarks convey Israel’s disapproval towards the discussions in Vienna with Iran.

“We hope that there will not be a new agreement, but we cannot say it formally.”

He said that Israel is deterred from openly speaking out against the deal given the pressure it would face from the international community.

However, the country also does not believe Iran will comply with the terms of any new agreement.

Rafowicz said that the negotiating parties in Vienna “want an agreement at any price, and the Iranians know it very well,” adding that Tehran is leveraging this and “playing… a chess game” with the other world powers.

“It’s not clear, it’s not tough enough, and with the Iranians, if you are not clear and tough enough,” they will not respect you, the consultant told i24NEWS.